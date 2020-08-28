Ammunition Dump, With 85 Rifle Cartridges, Found In Meghalaya: Cops

A box with 85 rifle cartridges was found in a forest near Chibokgre village (Representational)

Meghalaya Police have found an ammunition dump in a forested area of the state's South Garo Hills district, police said today.

It is suspected that the seized cartridges belonged to banned outfit Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), a senior police officer said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in a forest near Chibokgre village in Chokpot police station area on Thursday and seized a box containing 85 rifle cartridges suspected to have been left behind by GNLA terrorists," district Superintendent of Police Priyangshu Pandey said.

GNLA hideouts were earlier located in the forested areas in South, East and West Garo Hills districts, sources said.

Several ammunition dumps were earlier found in the Durama Hills in East Garo Hills district, they added.