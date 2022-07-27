Amity University Student Arrested For Mowing Down Man In Noida: Police

The accused studies at Amity University in Noida, Police said. (Representational)

A college student was arrested by the police here for allegedly mowing down a carpenter under his speeding SUV on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 pm when the SUV lost control and hit the 36-year-old carpenter, who was walking on the side of a road in Sector 126, they said.

"Lalji Chauhan, who worked at a construction site of ATS, was rushed to a private hospital but did not survive.

The Mahindra Scorpio involved in the crash was identified and its driver Sahil Sharma, who lives in Jasola Vihar, Delhi, and studies at Amity University in Noida was arrested," a police spokesperson said.

The body of Chauhan, who hailed from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh, has been sent for post mortem, the official said, adding further legal proceedings are being carried out.

