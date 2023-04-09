Amitabh Bachchan Recalls "Most Memorable Telethon" On Saving The Tiger

Amitabh Bachchan calls for protecting India's tigers as census shows their population has increased

Actor Amitabh Bachchan today congratulated the country for ensuring a safe environment for the tiger after the government's census showed the population of the endangered big cat has risen by 200 in the last four years.

Mr Bachchan has been associated with NDTV's "Save the Tiger" campaign.

"In April 1973, India launched the very ambitious Project Tiger to promote tiger conservation. Some years ago NDTV, passionate about this project, asked me to join them as ambassador of 'Save the Tiger' campaign. It is a moment of great pride for me to be part of this laudable effort," Mr Bachchan told NDTV today.

The latest tiger census released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shows the number of tigers in India has increased from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 in 2022.

"... The most memorable (NDTV) telethon was conducted in a forest. Today, it can be proudly said the agenda has been set for the nation. The latest census gives us a figure of more than 3,000 tigers that roam our forests today," Mr Bachchan said.

"India is home to 70 per cent of the world's tiger population. In the next 50 years, we must guard this treasure. It is the duty of every Indian to keep tigers safe," he added.

At the inaugural session of the 50 years of Project Tiger, PM Modi also launched the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and released a booklet 'Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision', which sets conservation goals for the next 25 years.

PM Modi said protection of wildlife is a universal issue and the IBCA is India's contribution in protecting and conserving big cats.

"Cheetahs had become extinct in India decades ago. We brought this magnificent big cat to India from Namibia and South Africa. This is the first successful transcontinental translocation of the big cat," PM Modi said.

Initially, at the launch of Project Tiger in April 1973, it covered nine tiger reserves. At present, there are 53 tiger reserves.