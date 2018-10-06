'Only Read Pages On Foreign Visits': Amit Shah's Dig At Manmohan Singh

BJP President Amit Shah was in Madhya Pradesh to launch the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan', ahead of polls.

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday, mocked former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying that he only read out speeches handed over to him by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, during foreign tours. Mr Shah spoke in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are scheduled for November 28.

Referring to the criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received for his frequent foreign tours, Mr Shah said "Mauni Baba Manmohan Singhji" had made more trips abroad. He only carried papers given to him and read them out and came back, he added.

"At times, he used to read the page supposed to be read in Malaysia in Thailand and the page meant for Thailand in Malaysia," the BJP president said.

"When PM Modi travels to a foreign country, thousands of people come to greet him and chant slogans. These slogans are not for Modi or the BJP, but out of respect for 125 crore Indians," Mr Shah added.

The BJP chief also, once again, described infiltrators as "termites" and promised to drive them out of the country. "Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. While you (farmers) feed the people, they (soldiers) guard our borders. But infiltrators are like termites whoeat away at the country's security. They need to be removed," Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah had, during a rally in Delhi, said the government would find each and every illegal immigrant and ensure their deportation.

