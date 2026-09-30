Amit Shah's Jalandhar Rally Triggers AAP-BJP Face-Off Over Punjab Drug Crisis

The political battle over Punjab's drug crisis has intensified as Union Home Minister Amit Shah headlines an anti-drug rally in Jalandhar as part of the statewide "Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra", and the AAP questioning the Centre's role in tackling the drug supply chain.

"Amit Shah ji, yesterday Punjab asked questions. Today, at the Jalandhar rally, it is time for answers," AAP leader Neel Garg said, questioning the Minister.

The AAP leader then raised the stakes, and fired a series of questions at the Home Minister.

"Who does the BSF report to? Who does the NCB report to? What action have the central agencies taken to break the interstate drug supply chain? What has the Centre done to stop drug trafficking through the borders and entry points of the country, and what has been the result of that action?" he asked further.

These questions, the AAP leader said, were not about any one political party but were questions that should be answered by the country's Home Minister.

"Punjab is fighting a battle against drugs. But this fight is not Punjab's alone. It is the responsibility of the entire country," Garg said.

He said that before putting Punjab in the dock from the Jalandhar stage, the Centre should also give an account of its responsibility, action and results.

"Punjab does not need speeches, it needs answers. Not allegations, but results. Not slogans, but a clear roadmap to break the drug supply chain," Garg said.

The BJP has stepped up its campaign against drugs in Punjab and is projecting the issue as a major electoral plank ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon claimed that the BJP had already proved its mettle in dealing with Naxalism and law-and-order challenges in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the party leadership had now decided to take on Punjab's drug problem and promised that if the BJP was voted to power, it would remove the drug problem from the state within two years.

The Jalandhar rally is set to be both the culmination of the BJP's anti-drug yatra and another major political confrontation over who is responsible for tackling Punjab's drug crisis and delivering results.