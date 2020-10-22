Amit Shah Turns 56, Birthday Greetings Pour In For The Home Minister

Amit Shah turned 56 today. PM Modi and others wished him on his birthday

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister turned 56 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and other leaders greeted Amit Shah on his birthday. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Kailash Kher led Bollywood in wishing Amit Shah on Twitter. PM Modi appreciated Amit Shah's dedication and contribution towards India's progress. "Birthday wishes to Shri Amit Shah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make the BJP stronger are also noteworthy...," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted Amit Shah and praised him for "strengthening the internal security of the country." Mr Singh wished "Amit Bhai" good health and a long life.

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री और कैबिनेट में हमारे साथी श्री @AmitShah को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।वे देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा को मज़बूती देने में पूरे मनोयोग से काम कर रहे हैं। अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और कर्मठता के लिए विख्यात अमितभाई दीर्घायु हों और उनका स्वास्थ्य हमेशा उत्तम रहे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 22, 2020

"Wishing the Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah Ji a very Happy Birthday. His dedication and hard work has contributed towards the development of India...," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on the microblogging site.

I wish him long and healthy life.#HBDayAmitShahpic.twitter.com/75bY5urcpp — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 22, 2020

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described Amit Shah as a "popular leader, skilled political strategist and dedicated nationalist" in his birthday greetings for the Home Minister.

Kangana Ranaut and Kailash Kher greeted Amit Shah on his birthday. While Kangana Ranaut described the Home Minister as a " passionate and dedicated leader", Kailash Kher compared Mr Shah's wisdom to that of 'Chanakya'.

Honourable Home Minister sir wishing you a very happy birthday, we are a very fortunate nation to have a passionate and dedicated leader like you who works for the well fare of this nation with single minded focus #HBDayAmitShah ⁦@AmitShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/h7wP4b0P9S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Born in 1964 in Mumbai, Amit Shah was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from his early days. In Gujarat, Amit Shah served as the Home Minister for many years. He is often referred to as the 'Chanakya' of modern day politics for his organisational skills, experience and motivating BJP workers right from the grassroot level. Since his appointment as BJP chief in 2014, Amit Shah has been instrumental in leading the party to electoral victories in many states.