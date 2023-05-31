Amit Shah Visits 2 More Violence-Hit Districts In Manipur

In the past two days, Amit Shah held meetings with security officials.

Home Minister Amit Shah today visited two more violence-hit districts in Manipur and held talks with the leaders of various civil society organisations and security officials.

Mr Shah visited the border town of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district and the Kangpokpi district and was greeted by thousands, officials said.

The two districts have been hit badly by the ethnic violence that started earlier this month. At least 80 people have died, and over 300 have been injured.

In the past two days, the home minister held over a dozen meetings with security officials, civil society organisations including tribal leaders, and retired security officials. The home minister also met the members of the families that have been affected by the violence.

Moreh is one of the oldest international trade points along the border with Myanmar, with the city of Tamu on the other side. The town is about 100 Km from Manipur's capital Imphal.

The India-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Moreh connects India to Kalewa in Myanmar's Sagaing Division.

Besides people from the Meitei and the Kuki community in Manipur, Tamilians, Nepalese, Rajasthanis, Bengalis Punjabis, etc. have been living for many years in the border town.

After the ethnic violence, which started on May 3, thousands have left the border town and have taken shelter in several areas, including inside Myanmar, after their houses were set on fire. The border town is one of the most affected areas by the recent ethnic hostilities.

Sporadic firing between security forces and suspected militants was reported from different districts, police sources said.

An exchange of fire between the security forces and the suspected militants happened at Litanpokpi village in Imphal East district, and a civilian was injured in the gun battle, sources added.

According to sources, incidents of a gunfight between militants and security forces were also reported from Sugnu in Kakching district last night