Amit Shah To Watch Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Prithviraj' At Special Screening

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will watch Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical drama "Prithviraj" on June 1, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

The film depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Mr Kumar.

According to Mr Dwivedi, the home minister will watch the movie two days ahead of its theatrical release on June 3.

"It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not mention where the screening would take place.

Mr Dwivedi is best known for directing the 1991 TV epic show "Chanakya" and the 2003 Partition film "Pinjar".

"Prithviraj" also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita.



