Amit Shah To Visit Assam Tomorrow, Security Stepped Up In Guwahati

As Union Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Assam's Guwahati on Thursday, tight security arrangements have been put in place in the State's capital, officials said on Tuesday.

Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on May 25 for a day-long visit to attend a programme in Guwahati where the Assam government will distribute nearly 45,000 appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates of various government departments, officials added.

To fulfil its commitment to provide 1 lakh government jobs, the Assam government will distribute appointment letters to 44,703 successful candidates on May 25.

The state government has organized a programme at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati to distribute the appointment letters where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said in a press conference held in Guwahati that, appointment letters to 44703 successful candidates were to be distributed during the programme.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in the programme. The Union Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University on the same day," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that, in July this year the state government will publish additional advertisements for 22765 posts of the state government.

