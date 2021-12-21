Amit Shah To Begin Tour Of UP Friday, Scale Up BJP Campaign For State Polls

Under Amit Shah's leadership, BJP had won a massive majority in the 2017 UP polls (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour Uttar Pradesh from Friday to scale up the BJP's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and will cover over 140 constituencies.

During his trip, spanning over a week starting December 24, Amit Shah, the BJP's key strategist, will travel to at least 21 different locations in the state and hold a programme at each location for seven cluster constituencies, sources said.

Keeping the caste equations in mind, each programme will be attended by people from the three OBC-dominated constituencies, two urban constituencies, one scheduled caste-dominated constituency and one minority-dominated constituency, they said. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

Among the key features of Amit Shah's visit will be his late evening meetings with party workers to deliberate on strategies for the upcoming elections, they said.

It was under the leadership of Amit Shah as BJP chief that the party had won a massive majority in the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, and won 67 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in 2019.

In 2014, when he was in charge of Uttar Pradesh, BJP had won 73 Lok Sabha seats.