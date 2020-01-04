Amit Shah To Address BJP Booth Workers In Delhi Tomorrow Ahead Of Polls

Amit Shah will address the booth workers along with JP Nadda, Manoj Tiwari and Shyam Jaju (File)

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will address a conference of party booth workers in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital.

Mr Shah will give booth management tips to over 30,000 booth level workers of the party at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium at 11.30 am.

Sources said Amit Shah is likely to give a target of 51 percent vote share to the booth workers to defeat the combined strength of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in Delhi.

Along with Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, vice president Shyam Jaju and state party chief Manoj Tiwari will attend the conference among other leaders.

According to a party source, "Amit Shah gives the target of securing 51 percent votes in every election, as he believes that booth level workers are the backbone of the party. If every booth president manages to keep the party ahead of others, victory is sure."

A senior BJP leader told IANS, "The BJP beat the combined strength of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh by securing 51 percent votes in Uttar Pradesh, the same formula is being applied here in Delhi. The party wants more votes than the combined vote share of the Congress and the AAP."