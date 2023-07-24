Amit Shah Says "Ready For Manipur Discussion", Takes A Swipe At Opposition

Home Minister Amit Shah today asked why the Opposition is not cooperating.

Amid Opposition protests over the horrifying video of a mob parading two Manipur women naked, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said he is ready for a discussion and asked why the Opposition is not cooperating.

Ever since the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note over the shocking video from the northeastern state, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion. The centre has maintained that it is ready to discuss the matter. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha that the centre is prepared to talk on the sensitive matter.

In a brief address in Lok Sabha, Mr Shah urged Opposition leaders to allow a debate on the issue. He said it was important for the truth in the Manipur issue to come out.

The Home Minister made the remarks after the House was adjourned thrice over the Manipur situation. When the House met at 2.30 pm, he said MPs from both sides of the political aisle want a discussion on the issue. The Opposition MPs, however, continued the protest and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

When Parliament met for the Monsoon Session Thursday, at least 15 Opposition MPs moved adjournment notices, seeking a discussion on situation in the northeastern state where ethnic violence has claimed more than a 100 lives over the past few months. The centre agreed to discuss the matter but chaos erupted over a technicality.

The Opposition MPs wanted that the matter be discussed under Rule 267. Under this rule, all business in the House is suspended and a specific matter is discussed. In Rajya Sabha, 27 MPs had submitted notices to raise a discussion under Rule 267. The Centre, however, was only ready for a discussion under Rule 176, which provides for a short duration discussion.

Countering the Opposition's charge on the sexual assault of women in Manipur, the ruling BJP has said atrocities of women across all states, including the Opposition-ruled Rajasthan and West Bengal, need to be discussed.