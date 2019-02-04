No Place For Chandrababu Naidu In National Democratic Alliance: Amit Shah

Chandrababu Naidu joined hands with the Congress which had insulted Telugu people: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday said the doors of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were closed forever for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Exuding confidence that NDA will retain power and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again after the 2019 elections, he predicted that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief will once again try to come into NDA fold.

"I want to assure the people of Andhra Pradesh and BJP workers that we have closed NDA's doors forever for Chandrababu Naidu. He will not find a place in NDA," he told public meeting at Palasa town in Srikakulam district.

Recalling that Mr Naidu started his political career as a Congress legislator, the BJP chief said he always switched loyalties to enjoy power.

"He later joined the TDP formed by NTR and enjoyed power. When he got the opportunity, he betrayed NTR who had promoted him and captured power and the entire party," said Mr Shah.

"Chandrababu Naidu kept wandering for 10 years and when he realised that he can't come to power on his own, he joined hands with Modiji and NDA. Now he has left NDA and making allegations against Modiji."

The BJP chief alleged said Mr Naidu joined hands with the Congress which had insulted Telugu people and did injustice to Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled that TDP was floated by NTR on the slogan of Telugu pride. "Now after the drubbing in Telangana elections, he is trying to form Maha Gathbandhan."

Mr Shah said Mr Naidu was trying to mislead the people of Andhra Pradesh.

On the TDP chief's allegation that Centre did injustice to Andhra Pradesh, Shah challenged him to compare the help extended by NDA to the state during last five years with the help received during 55 years of Congress rule.

He claimed that NDA had given 10 times more help than the Congress.