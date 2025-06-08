"In 2026, BJP Rule Is Certain In Tamil Nadu," Says Amit Shah. DMK Hits Back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a high-stakes visit to Tamil Nadu, delivered a fiery address in Madurai, asserting that the BJP-led alliance will form the government in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a speech heavily loaded with political messaging, Mr Shah predicted a BJP resurgence not only in Tamil Nadu but also in West Bengal.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are waiting to throw out the corrupt DMK regime. In 2026, BJP rule is certain in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal," Mr Shah said, adding, "My eyes and ears are on Tamil Nadu."

The Home Minister also invoked Operation Sindoor, hailing it as a turning point that showcased India's military assertiveness under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"When Pakistan launched missiles and drones, our response showed the world India's strength. Our forces flew 100 km into Pakistan and carried out surgical strikes," Mr Shah said, while emphasising the Modi government's push for self-reliance in defence.

Mr Shah claimed the mission had triggered "a groundswell of support" from Tamil Nadu and noted that it had even sparked discussions among youth about indigenous defence projects like the Cauvery engine.

Accusing the ruling DMK of widespread corruption and administrative failure, Mr Shah said, "This government has not fulfilled even 10% of its election promises. From illicit liquor deaths to a Rs 39,000 crore scam in TASMAC, the DMK is 100% a failed government."

He accused the Stalin-led government of misusing Central funds and failing to implement key development schemes. "Modi's funds are not reaching the people of Tamil Nadu; they are being diverted by the DMK," he alleged.

Claiming the ruling DMK has fulfilled only 10% of its poll promises, he also challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin to share the list of fulfilled poll promises and questioned the state's reluctance to promote higher education, including engineering education, in Tamil.

Positioning the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls as a key battleground, Mr Shah said, "This is the most important field for every BJP worker. Raise your hands and pledge victory."

He pointed to BJP's recent electoral gains - winning Odisha, retaining Haryana, and returning to power in Delhi after 26 years - as indicators of the party's momentum under Modi's third term.

Mr Shah remained silent, however, on contentious issues like the Centre's withholding of Rs 2,152 crore for government schools in Tamil Nadu due to non-adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP), and the looming delimitation exercise.

Amit Shah did not speak about concerns over delimitation by Tamil Nadu and southern states as any population-based Delimitation would reduce the present proportion of representation of these states in parliament.

Despite earlier assurances, the lack of clarity on whether Tamil Nadu's 7.2% representation in Parliament would be protected has sparked concern. Chief Minister MK Stalin has warned against a population-based delimitation that could penalise southern states like Tamil Nadu that succeeded in population control and would reward northern states that failed in this.

The DMK hit back on Amit Shah's claims. Dr Syed Hafeezullah, the party's spokesperson, said, "Even in the USA the BJP may have a remote possibility to capture power, but not in Tamil Nadu. On the Rs 39000 crore scam, the BJP must be living in a fanciful world".

This was Mr Shah's second visit to Tamil Nadu after BJP's state leadership change - replacing K Annamalai with Nainar Nagendran.

The visit also comes as BJP revives its alliance with the AIADMK, though ground-level coordination between cadres remains a challenge.

The party also faces turbulence with its ally PMK, facing an ongoing tussle between senior and junior Ramadoss. Another NDA partner, DMDK, has expressed disenchantment over being denied a Rajya Sabha seat by AIADMK.

Amid earlier buzz that Amit Shah would showcase NDA allies in the public meeting, it turned into a BJP rally.