Amit Shah Reportedly Slams Assam BJP For Neglecting Social Media Amit Shah, asked the team in Assam and other party members to be more active on social media to reach out to maximum number of electorate and attract young voters.

Share EMAIL PRINT AMit Shah held a separate meeting with the social media team of the Assam unit: Officials (File) Guwahati: BJP President Amit Shah has slammed the party's social media team in Assam for not being aggressive ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a party leader said on Monday.



Mr Shah, who reviewed the Lok Sabha election preparations in Assam and other northeastern states during his recent visit to the state, asked the team and other party members to be more active on social media to reach out to maximum number of electorate and attract young voters.



"He held a separate meeting with the social media team of the Assam unit. A total of 82 members of the team participated. Shah expressed concern over the fact that most of the party leaders in Assam were not active at all on social media except Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.



While Sarbananda Sonowal has more than 7 lakh followers on Facebook and Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma has over 6 lakh followers on social media.



But Assam BJP President Ranjit Kumar Das has only some 40,000 followers.



"Amit Shah has asked the social media team to develop content which can be shared for better communication with people. However, he advised to be very cautious regarding selection of content and strictly ordered to avoid sensitive issues."



The BJP, which rules Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur and is allied to ruling parties in Meghalaya and Nagaland, is targeting to win at least 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight northeastern states next year.



BJP President Amit Shah has slammed the party's social media team in Assam for not being aggressive ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a party leader said on Monday.Mr Shah, who reviewed the Lok Sabha election preparations in Assam and other northeastern states during his recent visit to the state, asked the team and other party members to be more active on social media to reach out to maximum number of electorate and attract young voters."He held a separate meeting with the social media team of the Assam unit. A total of 82 members of the team participated. Shah expressed concern over the fact that most of the party leaders in Assam were not active at all on social media except Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.While Sarbananda Sonowal has more than 7 lakh followers on Facebook and Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma has over 6 lakh followers on social media.But Assam BJP President Ranjit Kumar Das has only some 40,000 followers. "Amit Shah has asked the social media team to develop content which can be shared for better communication with people. However, he advised to be very cautious regarding selection of content and strictly ordered to avoid sensitive issues."The BJP, which rules Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur and is allied to ruling parties in Meghalaya and Nagaland, is targeting to win at least 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight northeastern states next year. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter