Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple In Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in Karnataka's Mysuru ahead of his visit to the state.

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that started on Sunday. Later in the day, he will hold a roadshow in Hassan.

#WATCH Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka's Mysuru pic.twitter.com/1Y8TCBmNvo — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the only southern state where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, seems to throw all its efforts into the poll campaign aiming for the second consecutive term.

BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from today. He will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

The party's mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

