Amit Shah Meets MS Dhoni, Discusses Government's Achievements

BJP chief Amit Shah met cricketer M S Dhoni in New Delhi on Sunday

As part of BJP's 'Contact for Support' campaign, party chief Amit Shah met cricketer M S Dhoni in New Delhi today and shared with him the work done by the central government in the past four years.

"As part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative, met M S Dhoni, one of the greatest finishers in world cricket. Shared with him several transformative initiatives and unprecedented work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's govt in the last 4 years," Mr Shah tweeted after meeting the World Cup winning captain.

The BJP president was accompanied by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior party leaders during the meeting.

Mr Shah's outreach to Mr Dhoni was the latest in a series of meetings he has had with leading figures from various fields as part of the BJP's mega public contact drive with Lok Sabha polls less than 10 months away.

More than 4,000 functionaries of the party have been asked to get in touch with one lakh people, who are well-known in their fields, to spread the word about the government's achievements.

Advertisement

Mr Shah will himself contact about 25 people, the party had said.

Kicking off the exercise, the BJP president met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and ex-secretary general of Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap on May 29. Since then, he has met industrialist Ratan Tata and actress Madhuri Dixit among others.

Mr Shah had said the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives that resulted in improving their living standards.