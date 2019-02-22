Amit Shah Makes Poll Pitch For BJP In Kerala, Slams Opposition

Amit Shah said the grand alliance is just a "front to grab power" and did not have any ideology or leader

BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday attacked the proposed "mahagathbandhan", or the grand alliance of opposition parties, and said it was not good for the country.

Addressing a party rally, Mr Shah said the alliance was just a "front to grab power" and did not have any ideology or leader.

The BJP president was in Kerala's Palakkad to review poll preparedness of his party for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"This 2019 election will be an important poll for the party. Because the party will return to power and there will be MPs from Kerala to take part in the central government. This poll is important for the country as well.

"Rahul Gandhi is eager to form a mahagathbandhan. This is not good for the country. This mahagathbandhan doesn't have any ideology, leader or anything. This is just a front to grab power," Mr Shah said.

Attacking the ruling left party in Kerala and the Congress, the BJP president said "the Communist party has become extinct in the world".

"That's the situation of the Congress party in the country. NDA is planning big win in the state," Mr Shah said.

He asked the people of Kerala to give an opportunity for the Narendra Modi-led government to make the state the best in the country.

People of the state have been alternatively electing the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF, Mr Shah said.

"Give a chance to Narendra Modi. We will make Kerala the number 1 state in the country.

"When LDF comes to power, there is violence and during UDF rule, there is corruption and both fronts help protect each other's corruption.

"But if the BJP-led NDA comes to power all the corurpt will be put behind bars," he said.