Amit Shah Likely To Visit Andaman And Nicobar Islands In Mid-September: Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on a three-day official trip in mid-September, official sources in Port Blair said today.

During his visit, Mr Shah is likely to visit the National Memorial Cellular Jail. He will also hold a meeting with the local BJP leaders, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

The administration is making adequate security arrangements and chalking out other programmes for the visit of the Home Minister, they told news agency PTI.

The administration has issued a circular to all government departments to put on hold leave applications of the staff in the wake of the visit of the Home Minister.



