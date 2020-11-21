Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 67,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah also dedicated the Thervaikandigai reservoir in Tiruvllur district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated a Rs 380 crore fifth reservoir to cater to Chennai's drinking water supply in Tamil Nadu and laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, totalling over Rs 67,000 crore, across the state.

The projects included the Rs 61,843 crore phase II of Chennai Metro Rail, elevated highway in Coimbatore at an estimated Rs 1,620 crore, a barrage across river Cauvery in Karur district and IOCL's projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore.

Mr Shah dedicated the Thervaikandigai reservoir in Tiruvllur district and laid the foundation stone for the initiatives virtually from Kalaivanar Arangam here in the event attended by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

