BJP Alliance On For Tamil Nadu Polls, Says AIADMK As Amit Shah Visits

The AIADMK's alliance with the BJP will continue for the Tamil Nadu elections due early next year, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced on Saturday during a visit by Union Minister Amit Shah to Chennai

The AIADMK is keen to trump rival DMK once again in the state where it has been in power for the last nine years.

The AIADMK defeated the DMK in the 2011 assembly polls when J Jayalalithaa led the party to a resounding victory. It won again in 2016, before the DMK bounced back with a strong performance in last year's Lok Sabha elections.

An alliance led by the DMK, also including the Congress, won 38 of the 39 parliament seats in Tamil Nadu, besides the lone Puducherry seat, leaving just one to the AIADMK, in the first major election in the state held after the death of Ms Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in 2016 and 2018 respectively.