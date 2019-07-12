Amit Shah, JP Nadda Praised Smooth Merger Of Legislators: Goa BJP Leader

Amit Shah compared the merger in Goa to that in Karnataka. (File)

BJP chief Amit Shah and party's working president JP Nadda were impressed by how the Goa Congress legislators merged into the BJP "so easily", "so smoothly", while a similar process was still dragging on in Karnataka, Goa assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo said on Friday.

"They (Shah and Nadda) were just wondering that it has happened so easily over here (Goa), so smoothly, and in Karnataka it is still happening after all the MLAs have come out... They were talking about the difference," Mr Lobo told reporters.

"Goan people are very sensitive. They know what is required for the state. And what is required for the people. They have come out openly and the MLAs have realised that if they work hand-in-hand with the government, then all the works of the people will be done," the Deputy Speaker said.

Mr Lobo's comments come days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament that the BJP was not involved in luring MLAs from Karnataka into the party.

The Goa Deputy Speaker was part of a delegation headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to Delhi, which comprised of the 10 newly inducted MLAs, who on Wednesday had rebelled against the Congress and joined the BJP.

"We had gone to Delhi to meet our party president and our party acting president. We met both of them and they are very happy with the latest developments which have happened in Goa," he said.

"For the development of this small state of Goa 10 MLAs from Congress have joined hands and two thirds have merged into BJP."

