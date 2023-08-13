Amit Shah Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1052 Crore In Gujarat

Many dignitaries including Gujarat Chief Minister participated in the programme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works worth Rs 1052 crore in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday.

In his address, Amit Shah said that development works worth Rs 1052 crore have been dedicated and inaugurated in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency today.

"These works have been done together by the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat," he said.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for all these developmental works in the Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar. Amit Shah said that today 792 families have got their own house.

On this occasion, he wished all these families and prayed to God that the life of all the members of these families in their new houses may be full of happiness, peace and prosperity.

Union Home Minister said that Revabai General Hospital and Seth NN Public Hospital are hospitals that do not aim at a profit.

Today, the beginning of renovating Revabai General Hospital has also started. Similarly, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new six-storey building of Seth N.N. Patel Public College and the rebuilding of the entire hospital has also started, he said.

He said that running an organization for 25-50 years is very tough and running a public hospital is the toughest task. Congratulating the trustees of the hospital for this huge task, Amit Shah urged them to bring this hospital within the parameters of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, so that even the poorest of the poor can get their treatment done without money.

He said that by getting the hospital upgraded and registered under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, PM Modi will provide the expenses of the treatment of poor people to the hospital.

The initiative of distribution of toys started by GIHED CREDAI in 150 Anganwadis of Gandhinagar is commendable, it will bring smiles on the faces of poor children of the entire region, he added.

Amit Shah inaugurated and dedicated the newly constructed garden by GUDA to the public, today, in this garden all facilities are available for children as well as elderly people.

Many such gardens are being constructed in the entire region, this will promote health awareness among the local people as well as the sense of environmental protection. Amit Shah said that today many roads are being constructed in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency to increase connectivity.

Amit Shah also laid the foundation stone for the widening of 4 lane road from Randheja to Balwa in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Many dignitaries including the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel also participated in the programme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)