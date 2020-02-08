Delhi Election: Amit Shah Calls Meeting Of Delhi BJP MPs Amid Forecast Of Poor Poll Show

Delhi election: BJP is likely to get around 15 seats, predict exit polls

The BJP's Amit Shah has summoned the parliamentarians of the party for a meeting this evening, as exit polls predicted a victory for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly elections. Sources said party chief JP Nadda and his lieutenants will also be present in the meeting.

A poll of exit polls this evening predicted that AAP will win Delhi with around 52 seats. The BJP, which got three seats in 2015, is likely to improve its tally to around 15 seats.

That, however, is unlikely to meet the expectations of the party, which had pulled all stops and pressed into service all its key leaders.

Around 240 parliamentarians, 70 union ministers and several Chief Ministers have campaigned in the city for days, and camped out with the voters at nights. Mr Shah had knocked on voters' doors in person.

Its union ministers were instructed to focus on "nukkad (street corner) meetings" -- gatherings of 200 or 300 people. Around 10,000 small meetings were held over the 20-day period.

State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, however, posted a chirpy tweet, predicting the party's victory.

"All these exit polls will fail. Please save this tweet from me. The BJP will form government in the city with 48 seats. Please do not look for excuses and blame the EVMs(Electronic Voting Machines)," his tweet read.