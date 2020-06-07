At "Not A Poll Rally", Amit Shah's Campaign Pitch For Bihar, Migrants

New Delhi:

Union minister Amit Shah today launched the BJP campaign for Bihar online, with a detailed recap of the Narendra Modi government's performance over the last six years. He, however, claimed that the virtual address -- made necessary by the constraints of the coronavirus and the resulting lockdown - had "nothing to do Bihar polls".

"This is to encourage everyone and re assure the confidence in corona warriors. Those who want to see politics in this - I want to ask - who has stopped you from holding a rally? All you are doing is chilling out sitting in Delhi," he said in remarks directed at the Congress.

