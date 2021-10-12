Former Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare Appointed Adviser To PM Modi

Amit Khare retired as higher education secretary last month.

Former bureaucrat Amit Khare, who last month retired as higher education secretary, has been appointed as adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for two years on contract basis, a personnel ministry order issued on Tuesday said.

Mr Khare, a 1985 batch (retired) IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, had retired on September 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mr Khare as adviser to the prime minister, on contract basis, initially for a period of two years, it said.