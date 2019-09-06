Amid Tensions With Pak, Venkaiah Naidu Warns Of Response 'If Attacked'

Venkaiah Naidu warned of a befitting reply if India is attacked (File Photo)

India has been acting with restraint despite "grave provocations" but if attacked, India will give a reply that the aggressor will be unable to forget, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today, in a veiled warning to Pakistan.

He made the remarks after launching a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office.

"In spite of grave provocations, you must be seeing in the recent past, we are not doing anything, but if somebody attacks, we will give a reply to them which they will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives," Vice President Naidu said without naming any country.

This, he added, should be understood by everyone, including the provocateurs.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the abrogation of the temporary special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.



