Amid Suspense Over Lok Sabha Speaker Post, JDU Leader Says Will Back BJP Nominee

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has said that his party and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and will support the candidate nominated by BJP for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

"JDU (Janata Dal-United) and TDP (Telugu Desam Party) are strongly in NDA. We will support the person nominated (for Speaker) by BJP," Mr Tyagi told the news agency ANI.

He was asked about remarks of some opposition leaders that the new Lok Sabha Speaker may be from TDP or JD-U. BJP is leading a coalition government with its allies at the Centre.

Mr Tyagi's remarks are an indication that BJP is likely to put up its nominee for the Speaker's post and the candidate may not be from among allies of the party.

The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26 in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Asked about the controversy surrounding NEET-UG results, Mr Tyagi said the matter is under the consideration of the Supreme Court. "We refrain from commenting anything on the issue."

Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge had alleged that there has been fraud and a "paper leak" in the NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The Congress has alleged a "scam" and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has dismissed these allegations and said there is no paper leak and the government is ready to give answers in court.

Speaking about AAP's allegations on BJP regarding Delhi's water crisis, Mr Tyagi said, "Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi government should refrain from politicising the issue and sit together to find solutions for the problem. The public is the sole sufferer."

He said there will be a discussion on the demands of people during the union budget.

"There will be positive discussions in the parliament. The elected MPs will carry forward the expectations, demands and issues of their constituencies," he said.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will start from June 24. The Rajya Sabha will commence its sittings on June 27.