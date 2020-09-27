Amid Standoff With China, Video Shows Army Tanks Near LAC

Both India and China have deployed armour in high-altitude areas of Ladakh as the standoff between the two countries continues.

Army tanks and armoured personnel carriers in forward locations in Eastern Ladakh

The Centre has released a video showing Indian army tanks and armoured personnel carriers in forward locations in Eastern Ladakh. The videos show T-90 tanks and BMP vehicles in Chumar-Demchock -- possibly the highest deployed tank formations in the world.

''Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain. Maintenance of tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain,'' said Major General Arvind Kapoor, the Chief of Staff of 14 Corps.

