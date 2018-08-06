Amid Maratha Quota Agitation, Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi

Devendra Fadnavis apprised PM Modi on various issues related to Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed issues related to the state.

Mr Fadnavis apprised PM Modi on various issues related to Maharashtra.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the ongoing agitation in Maharashtra by the Maratha community for reservation in government jobs and education.

"Called on HON Pm narendra modijiin New Delhi this evening to apprise him on various issues of Maharashtra," Mr Fadnavis tweeted.

Maratha outfits have announced a fresh round of stir from August 9 in support of their demand. Last month, their protest had turned violent in different parts of the state, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the Marathwada region.

Mr Fadnavis on Sunday said all constitutional obligations required for granting reservation to the Maratha community in the state would be completed by November.