Amid Demand For China Discussion, Union Minister Blames Congress For 'Loss Of Land'

He slammed the Opposition for creating a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Opposition today for creating a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, after a discussion on the Sino-Indian border issue was disallowed in the House.

Talking to reporters, Mr Joshi blamed the Congress for not cooperating with the chair, accusing the party of "losing land to China" when it was in power.

"The chairman requested the opposition with folded hands. He made a request to the leader of opposition and the leader of house to discuss the issue. It was flatly denied," he said.

Mr Joshi further said in an attempt to diffuse the logjam, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had suggested that a discussion on whether to raise the issue in the House can take place in his room, which was again thwarted by opposition leaders.

"Despite losing our land to China (when the Congress was in power), not respecting the chair to have a meeting is an insult to the chair and the position. I appeal to them to mend their behaviour. They claim to be the oldest party that has ruled the country for 60 years. This behaviour of theirs will not be missed by the people of the country.

"People have given a mandate to the (Narendra) Modi government and it should be honoured. The speaker and the chairman requested the members to wear face masks and participate in the proceedings when they were protesting in the well and even the LoP did not wear a mask. This shows their attitude. We should set an example," he said.

Mr Dhankhar asked the MPs on Thursday to wear masks and follow social distancing norms in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the world, saying the House needs to lead the nation by example.

Most members on the treasury benches and some in the opposition ranks were seen wearing masks but they continued to sit without any spacing.

