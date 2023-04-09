Amid Covid Spike, Mask Mandate Back In Haryana, Kerala And Puducherry

Mock drills at all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11. (File)

With most parts of the country witnessing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days, several states have made masks mandatory again.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier this week held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and review the preparedness for COVID-19.

Mr Mandaviya also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills at all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11.

Along with enhancing genome sequencing, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Haryana

The Haryana government has made wearing face masks mandatory in public places as a precautionary measure.

The state's health department has urged the public to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour. The district administrations and panchayats have been instructed to ensure that it is implemented in all parts of the state.

Kerala

Kerala has also made masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, after holding a high-level meeting to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state, said Covid-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

Ms George also directed the health department to ensure oxygen availability and said a special meeting of private hospitals will be held soon.

Puducherry

The Puducherry administration has made mask wearing compulsory in public places with immediate effect.

Staff working in hospitals, hotels, restaurants, liquor shops, hospitality and entertainment sectors, government offices and commercial establishments should compulsorily wear masks, a statement said.