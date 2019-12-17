Amid Citizenship Law Protests, BJP's Assam Ally Says May Withdraw Support

Protests are being held across the northeast against the new citizenship law.

It was a mistake on part of Asom Gana Parishad to support the citizenship law in both the houses of parliament, former Assam Chief Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said on Monday.

Talking to ANI, Mr Mahanta said: "It was a mistake to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when tabled in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for its passage as a bill. Few leaders of the AGP supported the new law but we have been against it since 2015."

The former chief minister also said that if needed, his party will withdraw support from the Assam government. With 12 MLAs, the AGP has three ministers in the BJP-led government in the state.

Mr Mahanta said: "CAA is against the people of Assam. We are going to approach the Supreme Court and will also support the people who have filed petitions in the top court against the CAA."

He further said: "The government should solve the current situation. The government can''t stop the voices of Assamese through firing. Blocking the internet is not solving the problem."

"India is a secular country. No one is above the law and not above the Constitution. When the Constitution was adopted, it was said that India is a secular country," added Mr Mahanta.

Protests are being held across the northeast against the new citizenship law which locals claim may lead to influx of illegal immigrants.