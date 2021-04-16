Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Cop Riyaz Kazi In Judicial Custody Till April 23

Riyaz Kazi was involved in destroying the evidence, the agency has alleged. (File)

A court in Mumbai on Friday remanded police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended police officer Sachin Waze, in judicial custody till April 23 in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the subsequent death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Kazi, an assistant police inspector, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 11.

He was produced before a holiday court here at the end of his NIA remand on Friday.

The court sent him to judicial custody as the central probe agency did not seek his further remand.

The NIA has alleged that Kazi is involved in the conspiracy of the case, along with Waze, who is the prime accused.

Kazi was involved in destroying the evidence, the agency has alleged.

The NIA had earlier said that in its parallel probe it had launched soon after the explosives-laden vehicle was spotted on February 25, it found that the accused allegedly killed Hiran, who was in possession of that vehicle, fearing that he will disclose their plan.

After the case was transferred to the NIA, the accused started destroying evidences like CPU and DVR, it had said.

Days after the SUV was found near Mr Ambani's residence, Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The NIA had arrested Waze on March 13 in connection with its probe into the case.

Besides the two, the probe agency has arrested Vinayak Shinde, a former policeman and Naresh Gor, a bookie. They are currently in judicial custody.

After Kazi was remanded in the judicial custody, his lawyer moved a plea seeking protection and security for the accused in prison.

Taking note of the application, the court asked the jail authorities to ensure safety and security of the accused.

Meanwhile, Waze, who is also in judicial custody currently, sought court's permission to speak to his lawyer on phone for 20 minutes.

The court allowed him to speak to his lawyer for 15 minutes once a week.