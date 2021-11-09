Tourist Asks For Mukesh Ambani's Home Address, Triggers Scare, Detained

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home - Antilia - is a city landmark

A 40-year-old man has been taken into custody by Mumbai Police after a security red-flag around industrialist Mukesh Ambani's city residence on Monday night.

The man, identified as Suresh Visanji Patel, was picked up from Navi Mumbai.

Initial inquiries have not turned up anything suspicious, police said this morning, adding Mr Patel was a tourist and was simply inquisitive about Mr Ambani's home, which is a city landmark.

Police have, however, said they will fully question Mr Patel to rule out any possible threat.

Last night security around Mr Ambani's residence - Antilia - was strengthened after the police were alerted to the fact two people were inquiring after the building's location.

Police told reporters a taxi driver had phoned in after two men - each reportedly carrying a large bag - approached him and asked for the address.

This morning police confirmed the taxi driver in question (he hails from Gujarat) and the vehicle (a Wagon R tourist taxi) had also been identified.

Yesterday's security scare came months after an explosives-laden SUV (a Mahindra Scorpio) was found metres from the building. The car was carrying 20 sticks of gelatin and a letter - the contents of which haven't been released - addressed to Mr Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani.

Police have, so far, uncovered a conspiracy with alleged links to Sachin Waze, a senior cop who has since been sacked and arrested for links to the murder of the car owner, Mansukh Hiren.

The National Investigation Agency, which has taken over the probe, also found Waze had procured the explosives and parked the SUV near Mr Ambani's house, reports said.

The chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani and his family live in one of the world's most luxurious homes - a 27-storey, 400,000 sq feet building in south Mumbai's posh Cumballa Hill area.