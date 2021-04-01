Arrested Cop Procured Explosives Found In SUV Near Ambani Residence, Say NIA Officials: Report

Sachin Waze allegedly tried to destroy the CCTV footage and DVRs, NIA sources told news agency PTI

The gelatin sticks found in an SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai last month were procured by suspended police officer Sachin Waze, NIA sources claimed on Wednesday.

However, they did not elaborate on the source of the explosives.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, has also found that Sachin Waze along with his driver parked the SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The gelatin sticks, which were placed in the SUV, were procured by Waze," a source told news agency PTI.

The NIA has CCTV footage which shows the presence of Sachin Waze at the spot, the sources told PTI.

As a part the probe into the case, the NIA team is going to collect CCTV footage of the compound of Mumbai police commissioner's office and surrounding areas, they said, adding that this will establish Sachin Waze's movements and other aspects.

There were some attempts to tamper with the CCTV footage and digital video recorders (DVRs) of the police chief's office, but majority of the footage is available, the sources told Press Trust of India.

The probe agency is verifying whether the accused person (Sachin Waze) destroyed any DVR of the Mumbai police commissioner's office and the surrounding area, they said.

Sachin Waze allegedly tried to destroy the CCTV footage and DVRs of Saket society in neighbouring Thane, where he was staying, as well as of a shop making number plates in Thane by throwing them into some water bodies, the sources told Press Trust of India.

The NIA on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two vehicle number plates, two DVRs and two CPUs from the Mithi river here with the help of divers, they said.

Sachin Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13.

The agency is probing the alleged role of Sachin Waze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The body of Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found in a creek in Mumbra town of Maharashtra's Thane district on March 5.



