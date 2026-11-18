Amazon said it will invest $7 billion in India's clean energy projects by 2030 as it steps up efforts to cut the carbon footprint of electricity powering its operations.

The announcement late Tuesday comes as India targets 500 gigawatts of clean energy capacity by the end of the decade, a goal the government estimates will require around $220 billion in investment.

Amazon said the planned spending would help reduce the "carbon intensity of electricity powering its operations" in the world's most populous nation.

The pledge comes on top of $4 billion in renewable energy investments Amazon has already pledged in India, making it one of the country's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free electricity, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The e-commerce giant also announced four new wind and solar projects, with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts, under its existing investment programme.

"Our renewable energy investments in India reflect years of sustained effort, planning, and collaboration across the industry," said Kara Hurst, Amazon's chief sustainability officer.

"This additional investment of $7 billion underlines our long-term commitment, helping bring additional wind and solar capacity online."

The firm did not provide details on how the additional funding would be allocated or which projects it would support.

India has accelerated its shift towards cleaner energy over the past decade, although coal and oil remain central to its energy mix.

More than 54 percent of the country's installed electricity generation capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources, including solar, wind and hydropower.

The expansion of renewable energy is key to India's efforts to meet rising electricity demand while advancing its climate commitments.

For Amazon, the investment also forms part of a broader effort to decarbonise the electricity supply supporting its global operations, including its data centres and other facilities.