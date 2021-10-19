Amarinder Singh To Form Party, Open To Seat Pact With BJP In Punjab Polls

Amarinder Singh said he is "hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP" for the 2022 Punjab polls (File)

Punjab's former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today declared that he will form a new political party and provided the farmers' protest is resolved, will consider an alliance with the BJP and breakaway Akali groups ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state. Mr Singh had brushed off the possibility of joining forces with the BJP last month after his meeting with Union minister Amit Shah set off a huge buzz, claiming they discussed the farmers' protest.

In a series of tweets this evening, the former Chief Minister's media advisor Raveen Thukral quoted him as saying, "Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who've been fighting for their survival for over a year".

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers' interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," read another tweet.

The 79-year old -- who had been with the Congress for more than four decades and has been its biggest mass leader in Punjab -- had stepped down from the top post in September, admitting to have suffered "humiliation" by the Congress in the face-off with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

At the time, he had made it clear that he still had enough political heft and would explore options. "There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes," he had said, adding that he would decide on his future course of action after discussions with "friends".

After his meeting with Amit Shah at the end of September, Mr Singh had tweeted that they discussed the "prolonged farmers' agitation against Farm Laws". He said he had urged the minister "to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP".