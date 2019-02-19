'We'll Pick Up Masood Azhar If You Can't': Amarinder Singh To Imran Khan

Amarinder Singh also said that ISI was also part of the Pulwama controversy. (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comment that he would act on any actionable intelligence in Pulwama attack, has not gone down well with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar-- the mastermind of the attack-- was in Pakistan, and if the country was unable to nab the terrorist, "we will do it for you".

"Dear Imran Khan, you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can't let us know, we'll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai's 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk," Mr Singh tweeted.

The terror group was behind the attack and a 19-year-old school dropout who joined the outfit last year was the bomber who targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on February 14, killing 40 soldiers.

The government has built pressure on Pakistan by scrapping the Most Favoured Nation status and increasing duty on Pakistani imports. Amid a wave of anger against Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about retribution to the perpetrators of the attack.

India has also sought to isolate Pakistan internationally and over 40 countries have come in support against the Imran Khan-led country.

Under pressure, Imran Khan reacted, saying his country would retaliate if attacked. "All this 'attack Pakistan' talk is all keeping elections in mind. But if at all these are serious, please make note of one thing clearly - Pakistan will not think of retaliating, it will retaliate," he said.

"Pakistan is moving towards stability. Why would we do something like this? If you have any actionable intelligence that a Pakistani is involved, give it to us. I guarantee you, we will take action, not because we are under pressure, but because they are acting as enemies of Pakistan," he added.

Amarinder Singh, who served in the Army before joining politics, on Monday said the security forces must kill double the number to send a strong message to the terrorists' organisations and Pakistan.

"We should get 82 of them since 41 of our men have been killed," said Captain Singh, who was an army officer before joining politics. He demanded an "eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth".

India has approached the United Nations to brand Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. However, China, a security council member, has been blocking India's move.

The government has repeatedly furnished dossiers detailing terrorists behind attacks in India and evidence against them, without any action from Pakistan. Terrorists like Masood Azhar and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed roam freely in Pakistan and even address anti-India rallies with impunity.