Amarinder Singh, Punjab Ex-Chief Minister, Likely To Join BJP Next Week

Amarinder Singh will also merge his newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP.

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh is likely to join the BJP next week, party spokesperson said today.

Capt. Amarinder Singh, 80, had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as Chief Minister.

He will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders in Delhi.



