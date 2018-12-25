Amarinder Singh Blames Akali Dal For Vandalising Rajiv Gandhi's Statue

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statue was vandalised in Ludhiana today

A statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was vandalised in Punjab's Ludhiana this morning by unknown people. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has claimed that it was done by men who have links with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The chief minister has asked the police to take action in the matter and identify those who are responsible for it.

Black paint was sprayed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue at the Salem Tabri area in Ludhiana, police said. Those who vandalised the statue, carried out the act in front of a large number of people, the police added.

Condemning the incident, chief minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Strongly condemn vandalisation of Rajiv Gandhi's statue by @Akali_ Dal_ workers in Ludhiana. Have asked Police to identify the guilty & take strict action."

the chief minister went on to write: "@officeofssbadal (Sukhbir Badal) should apologise to people of Punjab for this obnoxious act."

Strongly condemn vandalisation of Rajiv Gandhi's statue by @Akali_Dal_ workers in Ludhiana. Have asked Police to identify the guilty & take strict action. @officeofssbadal should apologise to people of Punjab for this obnoxious act.https://t.co/vh1F12KgEo - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 25, 2018

Amarinder Singh also asked the Shiromani Akali Dal to apologise to the people of Punjab for this act.

The police said that the men who vandalised the statue demanded the removal of all of Rajiv Gandhi's statues across the country. They also demanded that his Bharat Ratna be taken away because of the 1984 riots.

The statue was later cleaned by workers of the Ludhiana Congress.

Congress's Ludhiana president Gurpreet Singh said they have filed a police complaint.

