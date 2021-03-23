Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time And All About Ekadashi Vrat

Amalaki Ekadashi is on March 25. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Amalaki Ekadashi

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: One of the significant days of the Hindu calendar, Amalaki Ekadashi is on March 25. Amalaki Ekadashi is observed with great reverence by devotees of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Many people also worship the Amla tree as it is believed that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi reside in the particular tree. Amla is an extremely valuable fruit with great Ayurvedic properties and hence valued by people. Like all other Ekadashi days in a year, all who observe the Amalaki Ekadashi fast according to the specified time and chant Ekadashi mantra. Amalaki Ekadashi ususlly falls between Mahashivratri and Holi.

Amalaki Ekadashi date and time:

The Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. Ekadashi tithi begins at 10.23 AM on March 24 and ends on 9:47 AM on March 25. The Parana time (time of breaking the fast) is between 6:18 AM to 8:21 AM on March 26.

Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat

There are several rituals and traditions associated with Amalaki Ekadashi. People who observe Amalaki Ekadashi usually wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. There are two Ekadashi days in a month - one during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon fortnight and another during Krishna Paksha or the New Moon phase. Devotees of Lord Vishnu fast on Ekadashi to seek his blessings. Most people stick to a single meal in the afternoon a day before the Ekadashi starts. Devotees keep strict fast on Ekadashi and eat the next day only after sunrise. Grains and cereals are not allowed during Ekadashi fast but many who are working have fruits and juices in the afternoon.

Devotees of Vishnu read the Ekadashi Vrat Katha and offer coconut and flowers to the Alma tree or fruits. After the puja, Ekadashi aarti is performed.