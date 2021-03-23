Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time And All About Ekadashi Vrat

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021: One of the significant days of the Hindu calendar, Amalaki Ekadashi is on March 25. Amalaki Ekadashi is observed with great reverence by devotees of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Many people also worship the Amla tree as it is believed that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi reside in the particular tree. Amla is an extremely valuable fruit with great Ayurvedic properties and hence valued by people. Like all other Ekadashi days in a year, all who observe the Amalaki Ekadashi fast according to the specified time and chant Ekadashi mantra. Amalaki Ekadashi ususlly falls between Mahashivratri and Holi.
Amalaki Ekadashi date and time:
The Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. Ekadashi tithi begins at 10.23 AM on March 24 and ends on 9:47 AM on March 25. The Parana time (time of breaking the fast) is between 6:18 AM to 8:21 AM on March 26.
Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat
Devotees of Vishnu read the Ekadashi Vrat Katha and offer coconut and flowers to the Alma tree or fruits. After the puja, Ekadashi aarti is performed.