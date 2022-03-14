Amalaki Ekadashi: Date, Timings, Significance And Rituals

In some places, Holi festivities begin with Amalaki Ekadasi.

Amalaki Ekadashi, which usually falls between Mahashivratri and Holi, is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and seek blessings for a prosperous future. People also worship the amla [Indian gooseberry] tree as they believe Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi reside there.

Date

This year, Amalaki Ekadashi vrat will be observed on March 13 and March 14.

Timing

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 10:21 am on March 13 and ends at 12:05 pm on March 14.

Significance

People worship the amla tree on Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Phalguna. After taking bath early in the morning, devotees perform the aarti and offer prasad.

In some places, Holi festivities begin with Amalaki Ekadasi.

Rituals

Devotees keep a fast on Ekadashi. During Amalaki Ekadasi, the fast is kept when the tithi begins. Ekadasi Parana, or the breaking of the fast, is done at the sunrise of the next day, within the Dwadasi Tithi. Some people follow the fasting for two consecutive days while others prefer to keep the fast for only one day.

People also chant the Ekadashi vrat katha around an amla tree and offer fruits and flowers. After the katha ceremony, Ekadashi aarti is performed.