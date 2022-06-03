Watch: "I'm In Your Village, You Should Visit Mine," PM Tells UP Children

The Prime Minister was visiting the ancestral village of the President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by his side, is seen throwing a volley of questions at a group of young children during the course of a light-hearted conversation in Uttar Pradesh.

As the PM goes about asking his questions, a chorus of "Modi, Modi" chants are heard in the background.

"Who's seen Lucknow? Do you know where Lucknow is? Okay, Has anyone been to Kashi? You haven't gone to Kashi? You should go to Kashi. I have come to this village. You should go to my village, my village is in Kashi," PM Modi is heard telling the young audience in Kanpur Dehat.

In another question, the PM, gesticulating with his hands, asks, "Who fights in the school?" The children responded in the negative.

The PM followed it up with another question: "Who hits their sister at home, who does it?" It gets him a round of laughs, with some children pointing fingers at a child.

Then reversing the question, he asks, "Who's the sister, who hits her brother?" There is silence.

He then asks if the children have been to Delhi. A few children were seen raising their hands in acknowledgment.

The Prime Minster signed off asking the children to visit his village in Varanasi as he visited theirs.