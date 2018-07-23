After Post-Mortem Of Alwar Lynching Victim, Activist Demands Action: Updates

Alwar Mob Lynching: 28-year-old Rakbar Khan was beaten to death at Alwar in Rajasthan on Friday night

A man was beaten to death at Alwar in Rajasthan on Friday night by villagers who accused him of cow smuggling. The police have identified the man as 28-year-old Rakbar Khan, also known as Akbar. Villagers in Ramgarh saw two men with cows and attacked them, according to the police. The two were beaten up and one of them died on the spot.

Three men were arrested on suspicions of being linked to the case. The police said the men will be charged with murder.

State lawmaker Gyandev Ahuja, however, alleged that the man accused of cattle smuggling died not because of beating by crowds but in police custody, to which home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has said the guilty will be punished.

Amid anger over the killing of a man on suspicions of cow smuggling in Rajasthan, activist Tehseen Poonawalla has demanded action against the Vasundhara Raje government for failing to prevent repeated incidents of mob killings. Mr Poonawalla approached the Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear his plea on August 20 when the bench will hear other cases of mob killing.

