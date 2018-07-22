Taking Alwar Mob Victim To Hospital, Cops Stopped For Tea, Cow Transport

Alwar killing: Three men have been arrested on suspicions of being linked to the case.

The man who died in Rajasthan's Alwar last week after being beaten by a mob on suspicion of cattle smuggling, was in police custody for nearly four hours before he was taken to a hospital, NDTV has found. The police took the seized cows to a shelter, visited the police station and even stopped for tea, before taking the man to hospital - by then, he was already dead.

The police said 28-year-old Akbar Khan died "on way to hospital". They have arrested three persons from Alwar's Lallawandi village, who, they say, will be charged with murder.

NDTV found that the First Information Report in the case shows the police got the SOS about the incident at 12.41 am. They reached at 1.20, said Naval Kishore, a right-wing supporter who made the call.

According to Mr Kishore, who accompanied the police, the cops gave the injured man a bath, since he was covered in mud, and then they took off for various errands.

Their first stop was Mr Kishore's house, to organise transport for the cattle so they could be taken to a local gaushala (cattle shelter).

One of his relatives, Maya, told NDTV, "I hear a commotion. When I came out, a policeman was beating the man inside the vehicle and abusing him." Asked if the man was still alive, she said yes.

Their next stop was for refreshments. As the injured man complained of pain, the policemen ordered tea from a nearby stall and waited for the vehicle carrying the cows. The stall owner said they had ordered four cups. Their next stop was the police station, and after that, the cow shelter, Mr Kishore told NDTV.

By the time the police finished, the man was dead. The police then took him to a local hospital - the entry in the medical register said the time was 4 am.

The death of Akbar comes more than a year after dairy farmer Pehlu Khan was killed in a similar fashion. The 55-year-old had been set upon by a group while he was taking home two cows bought at a cattle fair in April 2017.

Akbar Khan and his friend were targeted when they were seen taking home a couple of cows they had bought from a nearby village. The men, residents of a Haryana village, were walking through a forest area when they were targeted by the locals of Alwar's Lallawandi village. The mob mercilessly attacked them with sticks and stones.

State lawmaker Gyandev Ahuja has said the man died not because of beating by crowds but in police custody, to which home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has said the guilty will be punished.