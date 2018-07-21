Man Beaten To Death In Rajasthan's Alwar On Suspicion Of Cow Smuggling

Alwar lynching: Two men were brutally beaten up. One of them died on the spot.

A man was beaten to death at Alwar in Rajasthan on Friday night by villagers on suspicion of cow smuggling. The police have identified the man as Akbar Khan.

Villagers in Ramgarh, caught the two men who were transporting cows on foot. The two were brutally beaten up and one of them died on the spot.

Reports suggest the two men were taking two cows from their native Kolganv village in Haryana to Ramgarh, when they were attacked by villagers.

Akbar Khan's killing comes four days after the Supreme Court had asked the legislature to consider enacting a new penal provision to deal with mob violence and provide deterrent punishment to offenders.

No citizen can take the law into their hands and the government must act, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday. "In case of fear and anarchy, the state has to act positively," said Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

He termed the incidents of mob lynching as "horrendous acts of mobocracy" and said the incidence has to be curbed with iron hands.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the mob killings but reiterated that law and order is a state issue. The centre can provide help if needed Mr Singh said.

After the top court's observations, Rajasthan home minister said there was no real need for a new law against cow vigilantism.