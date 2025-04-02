Aluminium Powder Caused Gujarat Warehouse Explosion That Killed 21: Police

A forensic investigation has confirmed that the presence of aluminium powder, one of the ingredients to make firecrackers, caused the huge explosion and blaze which ripped through the warehouse near Deesa town in Gujarat killing 21 persons a day ago, police said on Wednesday.

Apart from aluminium powder, a team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) also found yellow dextrin powder from the warehouse where firecrackers were stored, Banaskantha district Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana told reporters.

Though the SP admitted that both substances are used for manufacturing firecrackers, he told reporters that a detailed investigation was underway to find out whether firecrackers were manufactured in the godown or not.

The godown, where the explosion took place around 9.45 am on Tuesday, is located in an industrial area near Deesa town, around 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters. The blast was so powerful that it sent body parts of workers flying 200-300 metres away. Family members of some of the workers who stayed on the premises were crushed to death after heavy chunks of the RCC roof slab fell on them, officials said.

Police on Tuesday night arrested warehouse owners Makwana said, adding that an FIR was registered in Deesa against the duo.

Both of them were booked on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the SP said.

"Apart from firecrackers, the FSL team found aluminium powder from the warehouse. A bag containing yellow dextrin was also found. Both materials are used in making firecrackers. The FSL told us that aluminium powder was the reason behind the explosion," Makwana said.

Aluminium powder has several other applications and it can be bought and sold in the open market without any license because it is a "non-explosive" material despite being a flammable one, he said.

If ignited in a closed room, this material would lead to a blast as it produces a high amount of energy, the SP said.

"The accused duo has not admitted that firecrackers were being manufactured in the godown. But since we have found these materials, we will conduct a detailed probe in that direction. We are also checking the presence of oxidizers, key ingredients for making firecrackers," Makwana said.

On Tuesday, Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neha Panchal had said that the godown had initially obtained a licence for storing firecrackers, but it was not renewed after it expired on December 31 due to lapses.

The licence was only meant for storing firecrackers. "However, it seems they were prima facie illegally manufacturing firecrackers," the official said.

During investigation, police found that Deepak Mohnani was held nearly three years ago for his alleged involvement in a cricket betting racket, the SP said.

Apart from a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Range IG Chirag Koradia to probe the incident, seven other teams have been set up to investigate other aspects, such as bank transactions of the accused and analysing call detail records, he added.

