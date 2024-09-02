Assam Youtuber Arrested Over Controversial Song, Himanta Sarma Reacts

His song attracted criticism from various ethnic groups

The Assam police on Sunday said they have arrested YouTuber and singer Altaf Hossain, known for his controversial version of Bihu songs, for allegedly inciting hostility against the state's ethnic communities through his song.

The lyrics of the controversial song bore a resemblance to a Bangladeshi protest song "Desh Ta Tomar Baaper Naki" by Ethun Babu and Mousumi Chowdhury, which meant 'Does the country belong to your father'.

Despite attracting criticism from various ethnic groups, the song by Altaf Hossain, who is a resident of Assam's Dhubri district, has garnered thousands of views on social media platforms.

His arrest also prompted a strong reaction from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who urged the public to adhere to the societal norms of the Assamese community.

"To integrate well into society, one must respect its core characteristics. If anyone promotes our civilisation, traditions, or cultural practices in a way that deviates from our norms, it will not be accepted. For example, if Bihu were to be altered into 'Miya Bihu', it would not be accepted by the Assamese people," he said.