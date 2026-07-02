"<i>Aloo Paratha</i>, Ranveer Singh": Japanese Creator Shares What She Loves About India At NDTV Event

At NDTV's Indo-Japan Strategic Dialogue on Thursday, Japanese content creator Mayo Murasaki, popularly known as Mayo Japan, spoke about her love for India, learning Hindi, cultural differences between the two countries, Bollywood, and why Mumbai now feels like home. Introducing her, NDTV's Arun Singh described Mayo as "a cultural bridge between India and Japan."

"She chose to learn Hindi, immersed herself in Indian culture and today has one of the largest Indian audiences on YouTube. Through her videos, she has become a cultural bridge between India and Japan, proving that language isn't just about words - it's about connection," he said.

Dressed in a pink saree, Mayo made a lively entrance by dancing to 'Naatu Naatu', before greeting the audience in fluent Hindi. "Bahut bahut dhanyavaad. Main hoon Hindi bolne wali Japani ladki. Maine Japan ki Osaka University se Hindi mein BA kiya hai," she said.

'Mumbai Feels Like Home'

Asked whether India is now her home, Mayo replied with an emphatic "yes." She revealed that she moved to Mumbai a year ago and has since been embraced by a local family that has helped her understand Indian traditions more deeply.

"I'm living in Mumbai now and it really feels like home. My host mother is the choreographer of Ghoomar. She's introduced me to so many aspects of Indian culture and has taught me a lot. Because of them, Mumbai truly feels like home," she said.

'Indians Become Friends Very Quickly'

Speaking about the biggest cultural difference she noticed after moving to India, Mayo said she was struck by how warm and welcoming Indians are. "People here are much friendlier than in Japan. It's not that Japanese people aren't friendly, but it takes time to become close. In India, people quickly ask you to come home, eat with their family and become friends. I've received so many invitations for home-cooked food, and I absolutely love that."

Her favourite Indian dish? Aloo paratha, she revealed with a smile.

Here's the full video:

'Explaining India To Japan Is A Challenge'

As someone creating content for both Indian and Japanese audiences, Mayo said introducing India to Japan is no easy task. "India is incredibly diverse. Delhi has one vibe, Nagaland has a completely different one. There are so many cultures, cuisines and traditions that it's difficult to explain India in one picture. That's the biggest challenge."

She added that many Japanese people still have only a limited understanding of India. "There are so many Indian cuisines and so many varieties of masalas. Most Japanese people don't realise just how diverse India really is."

Advice For Japanese Travellers

If someone from Japan were visiting India for the first time, Mayo said they should avoid limiting themselves to a single destination.

"Travel to multiple places and try different cuisines - from street food to fine dining. But most importantly, meet local people. If you're lucky enough to visit an Indian home and eat home-cooked food, you'll truly understand the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava.'"

How It All Began

Mayo said her fascination with India started in childhood because of her father, who frequently travelled to the Himalayas. "My father was a Himalayan mountaineer and often visited India. He used to bring back souvenirs, and those became some of my childhood memories. Later, when I was deciding what to study in university, he suggested Hindi because India has such an interesting culture. After I started studying it, I completely fell in love with the country."

She recalled that before beginning her Hindi degree, the only Hindi words she knew were "Namaste" and perhaps "Swadesh," which she had come across in history books.

Bollywood Opened Another Door

Asked about the first Hindi film she watched, Mayo said it was 'Ra.One', during her university days. "My seniors organised a movie night and we watched Ra.One. Later I watched Om Shanti Om."

She noted that Japanese audiences have largely discovered Indian cinema through South Indian blockbusters. "In Japan, most people know Indian films because of South Indian cinema. RRR was a huge hit. Before that, Baahubali was extremely popular, and even earlier Rajinikanth's Muthu became famous. South Indian films are very energetic, with amazing dance and action sequences, which Japanese audiences really enjoy."

When asked about her favourite Bollywood star, she answered without hesitation: Ranveer Singh. "He's hot," she laughed. Asked what she would say if Ranveer Singh were watching, Mayo smiled and replied, "Main aapki bahut badi fan hoon. Mujhe aapko dekhna bahut achha lagta hai."

'India And Japan Are Similar At Heart'

During an audience interaction, Mayo reflected on the similarities between the two countries. "For me, the connection between India and Japan is very strong. India has become my second home. I have a home in Mumbai and a home in Japan. Deep down, I feel the people of both countries are very similar. We're both Asian cultures, and our core values are alike."

Asked what she loves most about India, she laughed before answering: "Dahi puri."

Three Things India Does Better

To wrap up the conversation, Mayo was asked to name three things India does better than Japan. Her answers drew applause from the audience: